Rajasthan Technical University professor arrested for demanding sexual favours from student

File Photo

A Rajasthan Technical University associate professor, accused of blackmailing and demanding sexual favours from a student, and the victim's male classmate who acted as a mediator were on Thursday sent to three-day police custody.

According to the police complaint lodged by the final-year student, the professor allegedly failed her in his subject after she rebuffed his sexual overtures. He also allegedly tried to mount pressure on her through one of her classmates.

Both the professor and the classmate were arrested on Wednesday night. When the duo was being produced in court, an advocate allegedly slapped the accused professor.

In a purported video clip of the incident, an advocate is seen slapping the accused professor when the duo was being escorted to the judicial chambers. The police are seen immediately pulling him out and taking him into the courtroom.

An advocate who identified himself as Atish Saxena later came forward and told reporters that he had slapped the accused professor. The university has already suspended the accused professor, according to an order issued by Registrar Phralad Meena.

The case against the professor was registered at the Dadabari police station on Tuesday. He was booked under sections 354 D (stalking) and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC.

Rajesh Pathak, posted at Dadabari police station, said Section 67 of the IT Act and sections 354 (A) (sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact) and 384 (extortion) of the IPC were also added in the case.

The duo was also booked under sections of the SC/ST Act and the investigation was handed over to Singh. The victim recorded her statement before a magistrate under Section 164 (Recording of confessions and statements), he added.

The DSP said statements of other students would also be recorded to ascertain if there were any other victims. Vice-Chancellor Singh said the accused teacher and the student were suspended as soon as the matter came to light and a committee was formed to probe into the matter. Stern action will be taken based on the probe report.

According to the complaint, the woman lived at the university hostel, and the professor, through a male classmate, offered to pass her in an exam in return for sexual favours.

When she refused, the professor allegedly failed her in the final-year exam and later, repeatedly pressured her to accept his offer, it said. The woman also alleged that the accused made similar advances toward other female students, and blackmailed and harassed them.