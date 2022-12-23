Search icon
Covid 4th wave scare: Haryana Health Minister makes BIG statement as Omicron variant BF.7 rattles China

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has already held a meeting with top officials and experts to take stock of the Covid situation in the country.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 06:52 AM IST

File Photo

On Thursday, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that the Haryana Government will be abiding by all the instructions given by the Central government when it comes to tackling Covid-19. "If any guidelines of the central govt comes on Covid, it will be fully implemented," he said.

Talking about the state's preparedness in tackling Covid, Vij said, "We have equipped ourselves better in the previous three waves of Covid. We have RT-PCR testing facilities in all districts along with a sufficient supply of oxygen in plants. People shouldn't panic and must follow all guidelines."

READ | Covid 4th wave scare: Random testing for international passengers to start from December 24

According to data from the Union Health Ministry, 131 fresh cases have been detected across the country, while the number of active cases has come down to 3,408.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has already held a meeting with top officials and experts to take stock of the Covid situation in the country.

The entire country is gearing up for a possible fourth wave of Covid-19, with the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7, which is said to be the reason behind the surge in Covid cases in China, being detected in India. 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting of Team 9 on Covid preparedness in the state while Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also convened a meeting to take stock of preparedness in the state.

READ | DNA Special: Omicron variant BF.7 rattles China with lakhs of cases every day; know how Coronavirus mutates

The Maharashtra government was also working on its Covid preparedness, with a meeting, to be chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, scheduled for Thursday.

Maharashtra recorded 30 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, will review all Delhi-based Central hospitals on their Covid-19 preparedness. 

