Noida, Ghaziabad schools to open from 9 am due to foggy conditions, check changed school timings in other cities

File Photo

Amid the cold weather and fog conditions in Uttar Pradesh and other North Indian states, the Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration has announced that schools in Noida and Ghaziabad will begin at 9 am.

The new timings have already come into effect and following this order by the district inspector, all the schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, UP Board and basic, and secondary schools, madrasa education boards, and Sanskrit schools will operate from 9 am.

READ | Covid 4th wave scare: Haryana Health Minister makes BIG statement as Omicron variant BF.7 rattles China

The Times of India quoted District Magistrate Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj as saying, "I have given instructions to all school operators to comply with the directives starting December 22 as provided by the district inspector of schools (DIOS)."

Meanwhile, DIOS GB Nagar Dharamveer Singh said, "The change in timing will be implemented from Thursday given the cold weather and fog situation in the region."

School timings in Ayodhya

The District Magistrate of Ayodhya has said that schools will operate from 10 am to 3.30 pm from December 22, 2022. This decision was taken amid the conditions of dense fog and cold wave taking over in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

READ | DNA Special: Omicron variant BF.7 rattles China with lakhs of cases every day; know how Coronavirus mutates

School timings in Lucknow

Due to the cold wave, school timings in Lucknow have also changed. The District Magistrate of Lucknow has announced that schools will function in the city from 10 am onwards till December 31, 2022.