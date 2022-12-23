Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Noida, Ghaziabad schools to open from 9 am due to foggy conditions, check changed school timings in other cities

The Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration has announced that schools in Noida, Ghaziabad will begin at 9 am amid cold weather & fog conditions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 07:27 AM IST

Noida, Ghaziabad schools to open from 9 am due to foggy conditions, check changed school timings in other cities
File Photo

Amid the cold weather and fog conditions in Uttar Pradesh and other North Indian states, the Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration has announced that schools in Noida and Ghaziabad will begin at 9 am.

The new timings have already come into effect and following this order by the district inspector, all the schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, UP Board and basic, and secondary schools, madrasa education boards, and Sanskrit schools will operate from 9 am.

READ | Covid 4th wave scare: Haryana Health Minister makes BIG statement as Omicron variant BF.7 rattles China

The Times of India quoted District Magistrate Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj as saying, "I have given instructions to all school operators to comply with the directives starting December 22 as provided by the district inspector of schools (DIOS)."

Meanwhile, DIOS GB Nagar Dharamveer Singh said, "The change in timing will be implemented from Thursday given the cold weather and fog situation in the region."

School timings in Ayodhya 

The District Magistrate of Ayodhya has said that schools will operate from 10 am to 3.30 pm from December 22, 2022. This decision was taken amid the conditions of dense fog and cold wave taking over in the state of Uttar Pradesh.  

READ | DNA Special: Omicron variant BF.7 rattles China with lakhs of cases every day; know how Coronavirus mutates

School timings in Lucknow 

Due to the cold wave, school timings in Lucknow have also changed. The District Magistrate of Lucknow has announced that schools will function in the city from 10 am onwards till December 31, 2022.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Brahmastra, Sooryavanshi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Biggest Bollywood blockbusters in post-pandemic era
From Punjab ki Katrina Kaif to India ki Shehnaaz Gill, a look at inspiring journey of Bigg Boss star
From Esha Gupta to Elli Avram, gorgeous ladies Hardik Pandya dated before marrying Natasha Stankovic
Check out these 5 foods to strengthen your immune system
Black Friday Sale: 5 international websites with best deals that ship to India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CLAT 2023 final answer key OUT: See how and where to check result
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.