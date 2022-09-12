Construction of grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to cost over Rs 1800 crore, reveals Janmabhoomi Trust

Ram Mandir (File photo)

After years of dispute over the land, the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya is set to be constructed with the foundation stone of the same already placed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, 2021. Now, the trust has revealed the massive budget for the construction of the mandir.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, revealed that according to the revised estimation, over Rs 1800 crore will be spent on the construction of the much-awaited Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The Trust also finalised its rules and regulations in the meeting that was presided over by Nripendra Misra, chairman of the Ram temple construction committee. "After several revisions, we have reached this estimate. Even this might go up," Rai said about the construction cost, as per IANS reports.

The Trust has also decided to use white marble in the construction of the idol of Lord Ram. Idols of several other deities of the Ramayan era will also come up at the Ram temple.

"Rules and regulations of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust have been finalised. We have been working on it for the past several months," Champat Rai said.

The construction of the temple is expected to be completed by December 2023 and Lord Ram is expected to be seated in the sanctum sanctorum by the Makar Sankranti festival in January 2024, Rai said, as quoted by IANS.

The construction of the Ram Mandir at the Janmabhoomi has been initiated by Hindu outfits and the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) several times before, but the rallies had turned violent and the site ended up being demolished.

According to media reports, the first floor of the temple will be completed by the year 2024, and people will be allowed to offer their prayers once the floor is inaugurated.

(With IANS inputs)

