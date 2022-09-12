Gyanvapi Masjid case: Varanasi court to deliver key order today, know top developments in dispute

Gyanvapi Masjid (File photo)

All eyes remain on the Varanasi court today as it is slated to deliver an important order in the Gyanvapi Masjid case today, September 12, which can potentially lead to the end of the dispute which has been making headlines since last year.

The decision of the Varanasi court will be based on the plea filed by a group of Hindu women seeking permission to offer prayers to Hindu gods and deities inside the complex of the Gyanvapi mosque, which was strongly protested by the Muslim community.

Further, the Muslim community and the mosque administration have said that the property of the Gyanvapi mosque is owned by the Waqf board, and the matter cannot be heard before the court, saying that only the Waqf board has the right to decide on this dispute.

Top updates on Gyanvapi Masjid row

The Varanasi district court will be rendering its decision in today’s order, deciding whether the plea filed by Hindu women to pray inside the mosque can be put before the court, or whether it has been filed on tenable grounds.

Earlier, District Judge Ajay Krishna Vishvesh had heard the arguments of both sides on August 24 and had decided to reserve the decision of the court, which is expected to be announced today.

The report of the video survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid was submitted to the court on May 19, 2022, which showed the discovery of a structure, allegedly a Shivling, inside the complex of the mosque, intensifying the claims of the Hindu side.

Despite the claims of the Hindu petitioners regarding the Shivling, the mosque authorities maintained that the structure was a fountain and nothing else.

During one of the previous hearings, the lawyer representing the mosque committee argued several points made by the Hindu side, while the latter said that they will be presenting a report by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) in court soon.

Earlier, five women had filed a petition before the Varanasi court seeking permission to worship the Shringar Gauri Sthal within the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Masjid complex, sparking a dispute.

