Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel co-star, says ‘wanted to go to National Park but there are lots of tigers’

Trust Priyanka Chopra to keep the Indian flag afloat at international events. The actress is currently in India to promote her upcoming web series Citadel, along with co-star Richard Madden. They were at their jovial best at a press conference in Mumbai.

While Madden was curiously active about India and everything it has to offer, Chopra kept teasing him about local traditions and how Madden should be treated to the famous Indian hospitality.

Of course, the coconut had to feature in this conversation. It seemed that the two might have had a conversation regarding coconut and coconut water in the past as it kept coming during their interaction.

Chopra, at one point, said, “Richard has not time to do anything. He has a really packed schedule. I am at least going to make him have coconut water. Somebody please send this man a coconut!”

She then allowed Madden to heave a sigh and said, “I don’t think he has enough time to see a lot of things.”

Madden then reacted and said, “I wanted to go to the National Park for running, but everybody was like ‘there are lots of tigers, don’t go’.”

Chopra completed the sentence and said, “Yeah, don’t go.”

Madden (36) has been an international star since Game of Thrones in which he played the character of Robb Stark. He has also featured in pivotal roles in projects like Bodyguard and Eternals.

Citadel will hit Amazon Prime Video on April 28, 2023.

