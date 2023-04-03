Priyanka Chopra and her former stylist Law Roach were at NMACC event but didn’t meet?

Image: Instagram

Celebrity stylist Law Roach was in India for the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai recently. He was at the star-studded event with Hollywood stars Tom Holland and Zendaya. However, he didn’t put any picture with Indian-Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra, who was also at the same event with her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas.

This silence from Roach’s side was interesting because he recently reacted to a statement by Chopra in which the crossover star talked about being body shamed in Hollywood, and how she was told that her body isn’t sample sized for casting. Roach indicated this might be a ploy by Chopra’s agent in order to cover up for the failure of not landing her the desired role.

Roach posted a video on Instagram in which he gave the glimpse of the grand party for the event. Who’s who of Bollywood and Hollywood were present at the event. After the video was posted on social media, users asked Roach about his potential interaction with Chopra.

This was relevant because Roach has been Chopra’s stylist in the past, and he has talked at length about the alleged gatekeeping, which he categorically denied in an interview. Roach said that because he has been a stylist, people automatically believe that it was he or any person in the similar role would be the one making nasty comments about body and shape.

Whatever be the truth behind the alleged accusation, Roach and Chopra being at the same event and not posting pictures together is definitely a concern for their fans.

