Project K: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan to launch Nag Ashwin's sci-fi epic film at San Diego Comic-Con

Also featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Project K is directed by Nag Ashwin. Prabhas, Deepika, and Haasan will headline the panel named 'This is Project K: First Glimpse of India’s Mytho-Sci-fi Epic' at SDCC.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 07:03 AM IST

One of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema, the science-fiction epic drama Project K features the biggest names such as Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. The film has made India proud as the Nag Ashwin directorial will be launched at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in July.

The production banner Vyjayanthi Movies will offer fans a look at the film as part of an opening night party on July 19. Next day, on July 20, the film’s team will host a panel titled "This is Project K: First Glimpse of India’s Mytho-Sci-fi Epic" with Deepika, Prabhas, and Haasan during which its full title, teaser trailer, and release date will be revealed. Interestingly, the stars will also feature in a performance on SDCC’s largest stage.

The producers shared more details in a statement, "This exclusive event will transport guests into India’s most ambitious cinematic universe yet with their captivating storytelling, futuristic setting, and ‘Spice Punk’ aesthetic inspired by the film."

The filmmaker Nag Ashwin also shared his excitement as he stated, "We are thrilled to present Project K's debut at San Diego Comic-Con. India’s storytelling tradition has ancient roots, with its epics serving as the origins for many civilizations worldwide. A world as big as this needs a platform as big to introduce it to the people. Comic-Con felt like the perfect place, where the honesty and enthusiasm needed for Project K will be found."

As of now, Project K is slated to release in theatres during the Pongal/Sankranti weekend next year on January 12, 2024. On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri earlier this year in February, Vyjayanthi Movies shared a new poster of the film with the release date mentioned and wrote, "12-1-24 it is! #ProjectK. Happy Mahashivratri." There have been reports that the film might get delayed to summer next year. We will have to wait for the film's Comic-Con event to know the final release date.

