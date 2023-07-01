Search icon
HanuMan: Prasanth Varma announces release date of Teja Sajja film, set to clash with Prabhas-Kamal Haasan's Project K

Teja Sajja's HanuMan and Prabhas-Amitabh Bachchan-Kamal Haasan's Project K will also face competition from Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, which will hit theatres a day later.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 12:06 PM IST

HanuMan/Prasanth Varma Twitter

Filmmaker Prasanth Varma announced the release date of his much-awaited superhero film Hanuman on Saturday morning, July 1. He also shared the upcoming film's new poster, which features the leading hero Teja Sajja carrying a saffron-coloured flag with the image of Lord Hanuman. 

The director took to his social media handles and wrote, "I have spent 2 years of my life on this film and ready to spend another 6 months to give you nothing but the best! #HANUMAN on JAN 12th 2024, SANKRANTHI". The film will release in eleven languages in cinemas worldwide on the occasion of Sankranthi 2024.

Teja Sajja-starrer is set to clash with the mega-budget science fiction action thriller Project K, which boasts a star-studded cast of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. The Nag Ashwin directorial's release date was already announced as January 12. Both films will also face competition from Mahesh Babu-starrer Guntur Kaaram, which is set to arrive in theatres on January 13 next year.

HanuMan will be the first film in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), which will focus on stories rooted in India. Varma, who has previously directed Awe, Kalki, and Zombie Reddy, made the grand announcement and launced PVCU on his 33rd birthday in May this year.

Prasanth's statement read, "I have always been very inspired by the amazing superhero universe we see across the globe. And I always wanted to do something along those lines, but with Indian roots. So we made HanuMan, and now as I announce PVCU, I share with all a dream to give India a universe to enjoy with amazing stories from our rich history, mythology, and culture. I hope people love it, and I shall keep entertaining them with more such stories."

READ | HanuMan to be part of PVCU, cinematic universe of Indian superheroes; announces director Prasanth Varma on his birthday

