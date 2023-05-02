Naga Chaitanya talks about life’s ‘biggest regret’, says ‘everything is just…’

Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya is one of the popular actors in the South with a huge fan following. The actor tied the knot with Samantha Ruth Prabhu on October 6, 2017, however, the couple parted ways after 3 years of marriage. Recently, in an interview, Naga Chaitanya talked about his ‘biggest regret’ in life and steer clear on his separation with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Naga Chaitanya recently appeared on the Youtube channel Irfan’s View. In a conversation with the Youtuber, when the actor was asked about the regrets he has in life, he didn’t mention the separation with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, but said, “There are no regrets in my life, bro. Everything is just a lesson.” When he was further asked, “Any regret like… I woke up late today… After acting in any film, did you go like, ‘Damn! I shouldn’t have done this!”, the actor replied, “There are many like that. There are some two or three films like that.”

Post-separation with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya is rumored to be dating Sobhita Dhulipala. The duo’s photo having lunch together surfaced online wherein the actor was seen posing with the chef, while Sobhita was seen sitting at the back hiding her face.

Recently, in a press conference, Naga Chaitanya’s brother Akhil Akkineni opened up on his brother’s link-up rumors with Sobhita Dhulipala. The actor said he was ‘busy’ building his physique for his movie Agent and said, “I have no idea about this.”

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha which starred Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, the movie failed to impress the audience and that impacted the movie’s box office collection too. The actor will next be seen in the movie Custody helmed by Venkat Prabhu. The actor will be seen sharing the screen with Krithi Suresh and Arvind Swamy in the movie. The Telugu action-thriller film is produced by Srinivasaa Silver Screen and is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 12.

Read Naga Chaitanya reveals why he agreed to do Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'