Naga Chaitanya reveals why he agreed to do Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Telugu superstar Naga Chaitanya will be making his Hindi film debut in the much-anticipated drama 'Laal Singh Chaddha' starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. The Advait Chandan directorial is an adaptation of the Tom Hanks starrer Oscar-winning film 'Forrest Gump' and is scheduled to release on April 14, 2022 coinciding with the festival of Baisakhi.

In a recent interview, Naga Chaitanya has revealed that he agreed to make his Bollywood debut with this film because of Aamir Khan. Speaking to Hyderabad Times, the 'Love Story' actor said that one of the main reasons he said yes to the project was because he didn't want to leave the opportunity of sharing screen space with the 'Rang De Basanti' actor and learning from him. Chay, as he is fondly called, added that it was great fun to work with Aamir as he is extremely meticulous on sets.

Sharing that it was a magical experience, Chay said to the media portal that they had to work in tough conditions that the men in the uniform face. He also mentioned that the production team had to create a path for them as there was no read where they were shooting. Calling the entire experience unforgettable, Chay told that they shot in extreme conditions in Kargil for 45 days.

Chaitanya even said that he remembers watching 'Forrest Gump' in his young days and loving the film, adding that he would have never imagined being a part of its adaptation someday. Reportedly, Chaitanya will reprise the character of Benjamin Buford "Bubba" Blue, Forrest's friend serving in the US Army with whom Tom Hanks' character plans to open Bubba Gump Shrimp Company.

The character was originally played by Mykelti Williamson in the 1994 American comedy-drama film. Naga Chaitanya said that it is a challenging character and there have been minor tweaks done in his life to make it suitable for the Hindi audience.