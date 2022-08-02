Naga Chaitanya reacts to Laal Singh Chaddha's box office clash with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan | Exclusive

Laal Singh Chaddha-Naga Chaitanya-Raksha Bandhan/File photos

South superstar Naga Chaitanya is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, directed by Advait Chandan, is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

Naga Chaitanya will be seen essaying the role of Laal Singh's buddy Balaraju in the film. The actor recently revealed that his character's name and appearance in the film is inspired by his grandfather Superstar Akkineni Nageswara Rao and his film Balaraju.

We recently spoke to Naga about Laal Singh Chaddha and asked him if he had any apprehensions on how the film, which was delayed multiple times at the box office due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, would be received at the box office. To this, Naga Chaitanya told DNA, "There's apprehension meaning there's nervousness like any other film. You make a film you travel with it for so long, of course, the delays are unfortunate and I think everyone went through some kind of a delay in their life due to the pandemic but finally it’s (Laal Singh Chaddha) is ready and it's come out beautifully."

He added, "I've seen the film, I've travelled with it for almost a year and a half and I've seen it grow from time to time. I've seen a cut sometime back, it's beautiful. Once people watch it in the theatres, all these things will be forgotten…about the delays or it being a remake…finally they are going to attach themselves with the emotion of the film and with Laal and everyone's characters and they are going to walk out with that emotion."

On being asked about the film clashing with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan and if he thinks Laal Singh Chaddha's box office numbers will be affected because of the clash of the two films, Naga Chaitanya said, "Well, I'm new to this industry honestly. Am sure all the big heads have already strategised that out and they know better than me."

"Here am just an actor playing this role that has moved me a lot. It's a story of a character I want to tell to the audience. That's purely been my intention. Am sure Aamir sir, the producers, they know better regarding the release and the numbers," Naga told DNA.

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. It is an official remake of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role.