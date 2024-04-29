Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi Police summons Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in Amit Shah fake video case

'I was a wreck on set': Nargis Fakhri recalls being 'so nervous' while shooting her debut film Rockstar

HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2024: Kamakshi Sharma tops class 12th, Himachal board result link here

Dharmendra regrets not spending enough time with parents, shares unseen photo with late father with emotional note

Satinder Sartaaj says it will take a decade to change the image of Punjabis that Bollywood has created | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'I was a wreck on set': Nargis Fakhri recalls being 'so nervous' while shooting her debut film Rockstar

HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2024: Kamakshi Sharma tops class 12th, Himachal board result link here

Dharmendra regrets not spending enough time with parents, shares unseen photo with late father with emotional note

 5 Countries with no airports

Top 7 chicken dishes in the world

 Luxurious property owned by Mukesh Ambani outside India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Satinder Sartaaj says it will take a decade to change the image of Punjabis that Bollywood has created | Exclusive

Meet actor, who was bullied, boycotted by celebs, went door-to-door for work, apologised publicly, later Akshay Kumar...

Richa Chadha wanted to play a 'woman with no agency' in Heeramandi: 'I'm told you only do empowered roles' | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Dharmendra regrets not spending enough time with parents, shares unseen photo with late father with emotional note

Dharmendra shared a photo featuring himself, his father, Kewal Kishan Singh Deol, and his elder actor-filmmaker son, Sunny Deol.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 29, 2024, 03:31 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Dharmendra
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Veteran star Dharmendra took a trip down memory lane as he talked about his parents and expressed regret over not spending more time with them. Dharmendra took to X and shared an old picture featuring himself, his father, Kewal Kishan Singh Deol, and his elder actor-filmmaker son, Sunny Deol.

In the image, Dharmendra and Sunny are seated on either side of his father, who is pictured sitting on a chair holding a walking stick. Accompanying the image, Dharmendra wrote: "kaash! MAA BAAP ko aur waqt diya hota! (I wish I had spent more time with my parents!)"

The actor also shared a picture on Instagram with the caption: "Friends, with your good wishes and his blessings, I got busy with my kheeti baadi. Love you all……. This cute tractor…..A lovely gift from a loving fan and friend from Rajkot ….. This year you will see me in IKKEES (21 ) A BEAUTIFUL FILM by SRIRAM RAGHAVAN."

Fondly known as the "He-Man" of Bollywood, Dharmendra has worked in over 300 films in a career spanning over six decades. His latest on-screen appearance was in the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.

The actor will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan's film titled 'Ikkis', which also features Agastya Nanda. Reportedly, the film is based on the life of the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient, Arun Khetarpal.

(With inputs from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

US intelligence agencies believe Russian President Putin likely did not order Alexei Navalny's death: Report

Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns producer, announces Bangaram on her 37th birthday; fans say 'this looks insane'

Samsung Galaxy S23: Samsung phone gets cheaper by Rs 9000, check latest offers, bank discounts

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Jyotiraditya Scindia, BJP candidate from Madhya Pradesh's Guna constituency

Meet man who washed utensils for Rs 18 per month, now owns company worth Rs 3000000000​​, he is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement