BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trends: Reason why Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's film is being trolled

Laal Singh Chaddha poster/File photo

Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is trending on Twitter and it's not for the right reasons. Netizens are using the hashtag #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha on the micro-blogging site Twitter, asking people to not watch the movie.

Apparently, some Twitter users went through the archives and dug up Aamir Khan's controversial "India's growing intolerance" statement and circulated it on the micro-blogging site. Some of Kareena's controversial statements from the past have also been surfacing online.

Talking about the controversial statement in question, in 2015, Aamir Khan said in an interview, "Our country is very tolerant, but there are people who spread ill-will." His wife Kiran Rao also made headlines for saying that she considered leaving the country for the safety of their children.

READ: Aamir Khan reacts to 40-year-old Mona Singh playing his mom in Laal Singh Chaddha, says 'agar main Mona hota toh...'

Another interview of Aamir's that has surfaced online is of him expressing his views on the 2002 riots in Gujarat. In his interview, Aamir had held then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, responsible for the killings in the state.

Netizens started calling the actor 'Anti-Hindu' and 'Anti-National' while circulating his quote and video from the old interview accompanied by the hashtag #LaalSinghChaddha.

Amid these old videos going viral, Aamir's latest reaction to the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend where he's asking the audience to not boycott his film too hasn't been received well by the netizens.

Aamir recently said, "That Boycott Bollywood... Boycott Aamir Khan... Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha... I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn't like India... In their hearts they believe that... And that's quite untrue," Aamir quoted as a saying. "I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way.I want to assure everyone that it`s not the case so please don't boycott my films, please watch my films," he pleaded.

Laal Singh Chaddha's leading lady Kareena Kapoor Khan's reaction to the boycott trend too received flak on social media. Kareena said in an interview to India Today, "There are different platforms. Everyone has an opinion. So now, if that is going to be there, then you have to learn to ignore certain things. Otherwise, it will just become impossible to live your life. And that's why I don't take any of this like seriously."

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is set to hit the theatres on August 11. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role.