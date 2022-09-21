LBS Centre Rank list 2022 OUT for Nursing, paramedical courses: Check top nursing colleges as per NIRF ranking here

Photo: PTI

LBS Centre for Science and Technology has released LBS Centre Rank List 2022 released for Nursing and Paramedical courses on the official website-- lbscentre.in. The final rank list will be published on September 24, after resolving the grievances on the rank list.

LBS Centre Rank List 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of LBS Centre at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in

Click on LBS Centre Rank List 2022 link available on the home page

Enter the login details and click on submit

Your rank list will be displayed on the screen

Check the result link and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Top Nursing colleges as per NIRF Ranking

AIIMS Delhi Banaras Hindu University Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research King George's Medical University Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research St Xavier's College

