LBS Centre Rank list 2022 OUT for Nursing, paramedical courses: Check top nursing colleges as per NIRF ranking here

LBS Centre for Science and Technology has released LBS Centre Rank List 2022 released for Nursing and Paramedical courses on the official website-- lbscentre.in. The final rank list will be published on September 24, after resolving the grievances on the rank list.
LBS Centre Rank List 2022: How to check
- Visit the official site of LBS Centre at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in
- Click on LBS Centre Rank List 2022 link available on the home page
- Enter the login details and click on submit
- Your rank list will be displayed on the screen
- Check the result link and download the page
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Top Nursing colleges as per NIRF Ranking
- AIIMS Delhi
- Banaras Hindu University
- Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research
- King George's Medical University
- Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
- St Xavier's College
