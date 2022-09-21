Search icon
LBS Centre Rank list 2022 OUT for Nursing, paramedical courses: Check top nursing colleges as per NIRF ranking here

LBS Centre for Science and Technology has released rank list for Nursing and Paramedical courses at lbscentre.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 03:59 PM IST

Photo: PTI

LBS Centre for Science and Technology has released LBS Centre Rank List 2022 released for Nursing and Paramedical courses on the official website-- lbscentre.in. The final rank list will be published on September 24, after resolving the grievances on the rank list. 

LBS Centre Rank List 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of LBS Centre at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in
  • Click on LBS Centre Rank List 2022 link available on the home page
  • Enter the login details and click on submit
  • Your rank list will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the result link and download the page
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Top Nursing colleges as per NIRF Ranking

  1. AIIMS Delhi
  2. Banaras Hindu University
  3. Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research
  4. King George's Medical University
  5. Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
  6. St Xavier's College

