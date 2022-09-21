KEAM 2022 First Allotment List expected TODAY at cee.kerala.gov.in

File Photo

The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical, KEAM 2022 First Allotment List is all set to release today - September 21, 2022, by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala. Candidates will be able to check their KEAM Seat Allotment results for Phase 1 on the official website - www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates must note that CEE Kerala is conducting the counselling-cum-admissions round against the KEAM 2022 Results. Before this, the KEAM trial allotment and provisional category lists have already been published.

CEE Kerala is yet to confirm the time for the KEAM 2022 First Allotment List, however, the date is set for today. Going by past trends, the KEAM 2022 First Allotment List is expected to release by today evening.

KEAM 2022 First Allotment List Date, Time

KEAM 2022 First Allotment List Date: September 21, 2022 (today)

KEAM 2022 First Allotment List Time: Likely by 5 pm

KEAM 2022 First Allotment List Fee Payment and Admission Process: September 22 to 26, 2022

Official Website: www.cee.kerala.gov.in

Please note that the KEAM 2022 First Allotment List can be accessed via the KEAM 2022 Candidate Login. Click on the relevant link and enter your login credentials to access the KEAM 2022 First Allotment List.

Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) is an entrance exam conducted by the Kerala Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) for admission to engineering, arts, dentistry, and medicine programmes at participating colleges throughout Kerala.