PAK vs BAN Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super 12 Match 41, T20 World Cup 2022

PAK vs BAN Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Super 12, match 41 of T20 World Cup 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 10:35 PM IST

PAK vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022

In their final Super 12 match, Pakistan will face Bangladesh. Both teams must win if they are to have a chance of qualifying. However, their qualification will also be determined by the results of the other matches. If South Africa loses against the Netherlands, this game will become a virtual knockout, with the winner securing a semi-final berth.

Babar Azam and his team have finally found their rhythm, winning two games in a succession after losing their first two matches against India and Zimbabwe. A stunning win over South Africa may have strengthened their confidence, and they will now be hoping for good fortune on Sunday.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, enters this match after narrowly losing to India. Like Pakistan, Shakib Al Hassan's team has a formidable bowling assault led by Taskin Ahmed, with Mustafizur Rahman and Hasan Mahmud also contributing. Bangladesh has a good chance of beating their Asian opponents if their batters perform well.

Match Details:

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Group 2, Match 41

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Date & Time: November 6th at 9:30 AM IST and 2:30 PM Local Time

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Top Fantasy Picks 

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Nurul Hasan

Batters: Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Litton Das

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shakib Al Hasan

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Taskin Ahmed

PAK vs BAN My Dream11 team

Liton Das, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Shadab Khan (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Mahmud (vc), Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

