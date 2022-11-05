Can arch-rivals India-Pakistan still face each other in T20 World Cup final? All you need to know

File Photo

The India-Pakistan match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23 was one of the greatest T20I matches of all time. Virat Kohli's career-best performance helped India secure a four-wicket victory in a last-ball drama.

The game will be remembered and discussed for a long time to come. The game was so exciting that many fans wished for a repeat. Their dreams can yet come true, as Team India and Pakistan can still qualify to play each other in the event's final, which is set to take place at the MCG on November 13.

Both semi-final positions will be decided on Sunday, when the six teams will compete in a three-game series. The day will begin with a match between South Africa and Netherlands at the Adelaide Oval, followed by a game between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the same venue. The action will next shift to the MCG, where India will face Zimbabwe.

Group 2 Points Table - it's going down till the last match to find our Semi Finalists. pic.twitter.com/tp79ndrZoC — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 3, 2022

India holds their own destiny, and a victory versus Zimbabwe will see them through. Meanwhile, Pakistan must defeat Bangladesh and hope that the Netherlands pulls off a major upset over South Africa, or the game would be called off.

If these events take place, India and Pakistan will advance to the semi-finals. Pakistan will face New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday (November 9), while India will face England at Adelaide on Thursday (November 10). If both India and Pakistan win their semi-finals, they will meet in the final at the MCG on November 13 in a repeat of the 2007 final.

Schedule for upcoming matches of Group 2:​

South Africa vs Netherlands — 5:30 AM IST (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide)

Pakistan vs Bangladesh — 9:30 AM IST (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide)

India vs Zimbabwe — 1:30 PM IST (Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne)

