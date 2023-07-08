Vicky Kaushal had 'reservations' about Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: 'It's not always about revival of big screen business'

Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has turned out to be a surprise hit, earning Rs 86.19 crore in its domestic net collection and its worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 113 crore and it is still running in theaters, even more than a month after its theatrical release on June 2. The film has been directed by Laxman Utekar of Luka Chuppi and Mimi fame and produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films.



In a recent interview, Vicky opened up about the film's success adding that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke doing well at the box office has proved that the audience is not discriminating between budget and stars. Talking to Hindustan Times, the actor said, "The film being declared a hit is very special for many reasons. It was my first theatrical release post Covid-19 crisis. I was really curious to see the reaction, was nervous and excited as well thinking what’s going to happen. To see people go to theatres to watch a film has turned out to be the biggest joy."

After the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been the talk of the trade that only big tentpole films will bring in numbers at the box office. "All these conversations were making us nervous wondering if people would turn up in theatres for our film, which is not a visual spectacle or high on action or mounted on a big scale. But, the audience could relate to the subject around middle-class values and struggles. Clearly, audiences are no longer discriminating between budget or scale or stars, or cast. We felt so happy to get that validation from the people who watched it", Vicky added.



The National Award-winning actor also shared that he had 'reservations' about the film's success prior to its release. "People’s love is our biggest motivation and encouragement to keep bringing stories which we feel instinctively. I was having my reservations about the film, but looking at the packed houses and people resonating with the subject, goes beyond numbers. It means the world to me. For any film or an actor, it’s not always about contributing to the revival of the big screen business. It’s about showing that people will resonate with the content you make. People just want to come to the theatres and connect to the story and characters with honesty. That’s what has been proved."

Meanwhile, Vicky will be seen next portraying India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the late army officer's biopic Sam Bahadur. Directed by Meghna Gulzar and also featuring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub in lead roles, the film is slated to release in the theatres on December 1. It will clash at the box office with Ranbir Kapoor's gangster drama Animal and the comedy Fukrey 3 starring Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, and Varun Sharma.



READ | Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal dance to Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Abhishek Bachchan's 'cameo' leaves netizens in splits

cre_Trending