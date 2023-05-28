Watch: Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal dance to Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Abhishek Bachchan's 'cameo' leaves netizens in splits

Vicky Kaushal-Hrithik Roshan-Abhishek Bachchan/IIFA Instagram

Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal shared a fun moment at the IIFA Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, May 27 night. Several videos of both actors dancing to the song surfaced on social media in which the Sardar Udham actor could be seen copying the War actor's Ek Pal Ka Jeena steps.

However, it is Abhishek Bachchan's 'cameo' which has left the netizens in splits. While Hrithik and Vicky are seen dancing energetically to the song, Abhishek is only seen standing beside them trying to move his hands and joining them on the final hook step. The video has now gone viral on social media.

Reacting to the clip, one netizen wrote, "Yes Hrithik Roshan dances like a dream but look at that body flow when he jumps in that step. That is the exact reason Hrithik Roshan is a class apart from other good dancers. And his expression is always on point with the character he plays!", while another added, "Vicky did well. LMAO Abhishek isn't even trying". "Abhishek being most relatable", quote-tweeted another user adding multiple laughing emojis. "Vicky did well, AB knows his limits lol", read another comment.

For the unversed, the famous song Ek Pal Ka Jeena featured in Hrithik's first film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which also marked Ameesha Patel's debut and was directed by his father Rakesh Roshan. The chart-topping track was composed by the actor's uncle Rakesh Roshan, written by Vijay Akela, and sung by Lucky Ali.

Abhishek being most relatable https://t.co/JWr5aPKzst — Sree (@sreejasdv7) May 28, 2023

Coming back to the IIFA 2023, while Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan hosted the awards last night, Hrithik Roshan lifted the trophy for Best Performance in Leading Role Male for his terrific act as the gangster Vedha in the neo-noir thriller Vikram Vedha, in which Saif Ali Khan played the no-nonsense cop Vikram.



READ | IIFA Awards 2023 complete list of winners: Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt win top acting honours; Drishyam 2 bags Best Film