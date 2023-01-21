Sushmita Sen gifts herself brand new Mercedes worth Rs 1.92 crore, calls it 'powerful beauty'

Credit: Sushmita Sen/Instagram

On Saturday, Sushmita Sen took to Instagram and dropped a video of herself in which she can be seen gifting herself a brand new Mercedes GLE 53 AMG coupe worth Rs 1.64 Crore. As per cardekho.com, the on-road price of the car in Mumbai is Rs 1,92,98,718.

Sharing the video of herself, Sushmita Sen wrote, “and the Woman who LOVES to drive… gifts herself this powerful beauty Thank you @pardesiinderjit @mercedesbenzind @autohangar @theretreatmumbai for making this such a memorable moment!!! #Sharing #newride #gle53amgcoupe #celebrateyourself I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

Charu Asopa congratulated the actress and wrote, “Wow didi congrats.” Rajeev Sen commented, “congratulations.” Netizens also reacted to the videos, one of them wrote, “So proud of you, so independent and still down to earth. God bless you and your kids…. So inspiring.” The third one said, “God bless you, keep shining.” The fourth one said, “Darling I can't express in words how much I adore your vibes. Acting is just one part of you , you are much more than that. I never felt anyone is like you or near to your personality, such kind of aura you are carrying. Your vision, your words , your attitude. I fallen short of words while expressing what i always feel for you.”