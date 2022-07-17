Lalit Modi defends Sushmita Sena, IPL legacy, legal cases: Know what he said

Lalit Modi writes a strong Instagram on his relationship with Sushmita Sen, trolls, media, and his Indian Premier League stint.
1. Lalit Modi defends Sushmita Sen
Lalit Modi, actor Sushmita Sen's new boyfriend, on Sunday wrote a stinging post against the troll army and a section of media that questioned their relationship and called him a fugitive from the law. He also talked about his legacy, saying he had created one of the most spectacular sporting events on the globe. Talking about the fugitive tag, Modi said he was born with what he called a "diamond spoon" and he never gave bribes or misused public funds. He said no court ever has convicted him. Modi has been living in London for over a decade after he was accused of money laundering in India. Modi had been the IPL commissioner and is credited with launching and nurturing India's flagship sports event. Sushmita Sen also reacted to her being called a golddigger. Here's what Modi said in his viral Instagram post.
2. Lalit Modi, Sushmita Sen
"Why is the media so obsessed abt trolling me apparently 4 wrongly tagging. Can someone explain -- I only did 2 pics on insta- & Tag is correct. I GUESS We R still living in the Middle Ages that 2 people can't be friends and then if the chemistry is right and the timing is good Magic can happen. I guess because they R no liable suits in our country every Journo is trying there best to be #arnabgoswami - THE BIGGEST CLOWN," wrote Lalit Modi on Instagram. Lalit Modi advised people to live and let others live. He also cleared the air over his late wife Minal Modi. He said she was his best friend, not his mother's friend as some media houses reported. "That gossip was spread by vested interests," he added.
3. Lalit Modi, Sushmita Sen
He said he had never been convicted in any court on the land. He asked people to show some respect as he was the one who created the Indian Premier League that they love and follow. "Enjoy when someone prospers. Or does well or does 4 his country. I HOLD MY HEAD HIGHER THEN U ALL Ever can. THOU U CALL ME A `fugitive` -- pray & tell me which court has `EVER CONVICTED` me. I will tell u none. TELL ME JUST 1 other person in our beautiful NATION THAT has CREATED WHAT I HAVE. AND GIFTED IT TO THE NATION. AND EVERYONE KNOWS HOW DIFFICULT ITS TO DO BUISNESS IN INDIA. ACROSS 12/15 cities. And as I said in 2008 -- @iplt20 -- it`s recession proof. All laughed. Now who is laughing. Because everyone knows I did it ALL ALONE. none of the (lion symbol) in @_official_bcci_ did a thing. All came 4 there USD 500 dollars a day TA DA," he added.
4. Lalit Modi, Sushmita Sen
Lalit Modi said he is the eldest grandson of Rai Bahadur Gujarmal Modi and that he was born with a diamond spoon. He said he brought money to the country, not take. He also said he never took any favours from the government. "WHO ELSE DO U KNOW TODAY THAT HAS CREATED SOMETHING That UNITES OUR COUNTRY AND EnjoYs THE VERY GAME I CREATED. DO U THINK I CARE ABOUT U CALLING ME A FUGITIVE -- NO. I WAS BORN WITH A `DIAMOND SPOON` I did not take a bribe or ever needed to. LEAST YOU FORGET I AM THE ELDEST GRANDSON OF #raibahadurgujarmalmodi I bought money. Not take. And specially public money. Never took a govt favor."
5. Lalit Modi, Sushmita Sen, IPL
Lalit Modi said he filled the BCCI's coffers. He said the sports body had just Rs 40 crore in its account which swelled to Rs 47,680 crore when he was banned in 2013. "ITS TIME YOU WOKE UP -- when I joined BCCI IT HAD 40 crores in the bank. I joined on my birthday nov 29 2005. Guess what was in the bank when I was BANNED -- 47,680 crores -- that 17 billion usd. Did even 1 clown help. No. They had no idea even where to start. Shame on u fake media .Now they act like HEROS. Have integrity for once," he concluded.
6. Lalit Modi, Sushmita Sen
Sushmita Sen also attacked trolls in a sarcastic tweet. "The former Miss Universe’s dating choices remain continually, and inexplicably, a matter of public debate," she tweeted.