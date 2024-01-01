Rakul Preet Singh to tie the knot with Jackky Bhagnani in Goa on this date: Report

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to tie the knot this year in an intimate wedding ceremony, according to reports.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have been dating for a while now. The new year comes with new beginnings for the couple as according to reports, the couple is all set to take their relationship to the next level. The couple is soon going to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony.

According to Hindustan Times, a source told the news portal that Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot soon this year. He said, "Rakul and Jackky are getting married on February 22, in Goa. They are being really hush-hush about it, as they want to keep the affair very intimate."

The source further added, "They are really private people and want to keep the wedding also private.” In fact, they are enjoying a break before getting busy with the wedding festivities. Jackky is currently in Bangkok (Thailand) for his bachelor party. In fact, Rakul is also in Thailand, enjoying the break." The couple made it official in 2021 on Rakul Preet Singh's birthday when Jackky shared a romantic picture on Instagram wherein the two could be seen holding hands and wrote, "With you, days doesn't seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun (sic)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. Helmed by Shankar, the film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996 and starred Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption. Jackky Bhagnani, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next production Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on Eid 2024.

Read Rakul Preet Singh says focus on box office numbers increased post-pandemic: 'Two years ago we didn’t care' | Exclusive