Rakul Preet Singh says focus on box office numbers increased post-pandemic: 'Two years ago we didn’t care' | Exclusive

Rakul Preet Singh talks about box office numbers

Rakul Preet Singh has been one of the most prolific actors in Hindi cinema in the last couple of years. The actress has seen half a dozen film releases in the last twelve months, both in theatres and on OTT. In a recent chat with DNA, Rakul spoke about the difference an actor feels when a film releases in halls as opposed to on streaming platforms and audience’s current obsession with box office numbers.

Talking about how film releases feel much the same to an actor regardless of the medium, Rakul reveals what she feels on the day her film releases on OTT. “It’s different in the sense of the box office and no pressure of the opening day numbers. Especially in today’s scenario, because two years back, we didn’t really care or discuss opening day numbers. It was all about how the film was perceived. It always grew if it was a good film. Today, we are just living in different times,” she says.

But Rakul adds that as an actor, she is always craving the audience’s validation more than any number. She adds, “At the same time, as an actor, what we are looking at is how people appreciate the film and our work, which is true for both theatrical releases and OTT. As an actor, you’re still jittery about the reviews and the film being accepted. Irrespective of the medium, if the film finds its audience, the job of the actor is done. So, the anxious energy is still there.”

The actress says that while the industry and the viewers are currently obsessed with box office numbers, these figures do not always reflect a film’s ‘success’ completely. Rakul elaborates, “Today, the times we are in, the box office of a film does not define if it’s successful or not. There are too many factors that come in for that post-pandemic. Irrespective of the money it has made, it could be a great film. Runway 34, for example, found its audience, way later where people say it was a very well-made film. Or Doctor G, the kind of credibility we got. They are not films that made the kind of money they ideally should have. That doesn’t take away the fact that they were good films.”

Rakul was most recently seen in the Zee5 release Chhatriwali, which began streaming last Friday. Chhatrwali also stars Rajesh Tailang, Sumeet Vyas, Satish Kaushik, Rakesh Bedi, Prachee Shah, and Dolly Ahluwalia.