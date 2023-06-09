Rakul Preet Singh ‘can never get enough of sun, sand and beach’: Watch video

Rakul Preet Singh will be next seen in the romantic thriller, ‘I Love You’.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh seems to embody the mantra of “work hard, party harder.” Like many celebrities, she recently chose the Maldives as her holiday destination to unwind. Sharing glimpses of her vacation on Instagram, Rakul Preet Singh has left netizens in awe with her stunning photos and videos. The actress posted a fun montage showcasing her beach adventures in vibrant swimwear, accompanied by the caption, “I can never get enough of sun, sand and beach. Maldives.”

She also treated her followers to drop-dead gorgeous photographs in red swimwear and captioned it, “Wild and free, just like the sea.”

Earlier, she delighted her fans with mesmerising pictures in a blue and orange co-ord. These stills from the beach were captioned, “Magic light magic moments (heart emojis)."

If these snippets are any hint, Rakul Preet Singh is clearly making the most of her time in the Maldives.

Rakul Preet Singh's Forthcoming Movies

Turning our attention to her upcoming projects, Rakul Preet Singh's fans are eagerly waiting for her next film titled “I Love You.” The movie, featuring Pavail Gulati and Akshay Oberoi in primary roles, has already teased audiences with an initial glimpse. The trailer, released recently, reveals that the film will be available for streaming from June 16.

Directed by Nikhil Mahajan and produced by Gaurav Bose in association with Jyoti Deshpande and Sunir Kheterpal, "I Love You" tells the story of Satya Prabhakar (played by Rakul Preet Singh), an independent working woman from Mumbai. The plot takes an intriguing turn as she and the love of her life decide to take their relationship to the next level, leading them on a journey filled with twists, turns, and an element of revenge.

In addition to this, Rakul Preet Singh will also be a part of Kamal Haasan's much-anticipated sequel, “Indian 2.” Her line-up further includes an untitled laughter ride alongside Arjun Kapoor.