When this Bollywood star earned Rs 275 crore for a film that still made profit: Story behind India's highest paid actor

Despite the hero charging Rs 275 crore for a single film, the release still made massive profits. The story behind India's most profitable film and the biggest payday in Indian cinema history.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 29, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

When this Bollywood star earned Rs 275 crore for a film that still made profit: Story behind India's highest paid actor
This Bollywood superstar charged Rs 275 crore for a single film

The tag of India’s highest-paid actor keeps changing each year as some superstar from some part of the country breaks new barriers in terms of their fees and profit share. For years, the Khans have dominated the list each year courtesy of their blockbuster films and starpower. For years, each of them have charged in excess of Rs 100 crore per film. But not so long ago, one of these Bollywood superstars took home an amount higher than the budget of most Indian films for just one film.

Aamir Khan’s whopping Rs 275 crore salary from Dangal

In 2016, when Aamir Khan starred in Dangal, the actor reportedly took Rs 35 crore as his fees. According to a Bollywood Hungama report from 2017, the actor charged Rs 35 crore as fees apart from a profit sharing agreement. Dangal was a massive success, earning over Rs 500 crore gross from India and over Rs 100 crore overseas in its initial run. Bollywood Hungama reported that the film reported a profit of Rs 420 crore based on box office success and the sale of all rights. As per his 33% profit share agreement, Aamir took home Rs 140 crore from that, bringing his earning from the film to Rs 175 crore.

And that was not all. Dangal was then released in China, where it broke all records of collection by an Indian film. A Forbes article stated that after its massive Rs $200 million earning from China, Dangal earned Aamir another $15 million (Rs 100 crore) in profit share. This took his total earning from the movie to a whopping Rs 275 crore, the highest by any Indian actor ever. Some reports even claimed that by the time the film’s run ended, Aamir had earned over Rs 300 crore from Dangal, more than the entire budget of Baahubali 1 or Pathaan.

The highest-paid Indian actor

Minus profit sharing, which is disbursed after the success of the film, Aamir’s share in Dangal was Rs 35 crore. But the actor has often charged over Rs 100 crore for a film prior to release. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan also charge comparable figures. Prabhas has been rumoured to charge as much for films like Saaho, Adipurush, and Saaho. However, one actor has reportedly surpassed all of them of late. As per reports, Thalapathy Vijay has charged Rs 200 crore for his upcoming Tamil thriller Leo, making him India’s highest-paid actor currently. If the film is a success and Vijay earns more, he may just surpass Aamir’s all-time high mark as well.

