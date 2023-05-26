Search icon
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan tease Aamir Khan about acting break, latter asks them for world trip at Khans' party: Report

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan discussed their failures, successes, and mistakes as they partied till 4 am at Sultan's actor home, as per a recent report.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 26, 2023, 09:37 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan-Aamir Khan-Salman Khan/File photos

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan are among the biggest superstars in the Hindi film industry. Each of them has delivered multiple blockbusters in their careers spanning over 30 years. As per a recent report, the three of them reunited at Salman's home in Galaxy Apartments last week 'around' May 16 and partied till 4 am.

As per a Pinkvilla source, Aamir was the first one to reach Salman's home and was later joined by Shah Rukh and Salman, who are currently shooting an action-packed schedule of Tiger 3, the upcoming film in the YRF Spy Universe. The trio discussed their own careers, mistakes, failures, successes, and funny anecdotes in their nostalgia-filled conversation.

"Salman and SRK also motivated Aamir to reduce his break and come back to the film set as soon as possible. They also joked and had their share of laughter with constant tongue-in-cheek moments with regard to Aamir's break from acting and the perfectionist acknowledged the same saying 'I am reading a lot of scripts'. Aamir, on the other hand, advised his two friends to accompany him on a holiday to Europe or US as he feels it’s time for them to let things easy rather than overburdening themselves with work", the source was quoted telling the portal.

The report also added that Aamir spoke to Salman about the official Hindi remake of Champions, which he is producing under his banner and wants to cast the Sultan actor for the same, and talked to Shah Rukh about Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki as the Dangal actor has himself worked with the filmmaker in PK and 3 Idiots. The Pathaan actor reportedly said that it has been his career-best experience to be on the set 'as well as managed as' Dunki, which is set to release in cinemas on December 22.

