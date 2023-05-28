Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Meet India’s highest paid actor and it’s not Salman, Shah Rukh, Akshay, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Ram Charan or Big B

Thalapathy Vijay, 48, has been active in films for the last 27 years and has played the lead role in about 66 films.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 28, 2023, 09:26 AM IST

Meet India’s highest paid actor and it’s not Salman, Shah Rukh, Akshay, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Ram Charan or Big B
Meet India’s highest paid actor and it’s not Salman, Shah Rukh, Akshay, Prabhas

Bollywood is considered to be the most expensive film industry in India and the reason for this is the fees of the actors and the budget of their films. From Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar to Aamir Khan, the fees of these actors are so high that sometimes their fees is more than the entire budget of the film. These actors are now charging over Rs 100 crore per film but do you know that there is one actor who is reportedly charging more than the three Khans, Akshay Kumar and Prabhas and has now become the highest paid actor in India.

Thalapathy Vijay, the big name of Tamil cinema, has now become the highest paid actor in India. Vijay, 48, has been active in films for the last 27 years and has played the lead role in about 66 films. Vijay is lovingly called as 'Joe' by his friends and family.

Vijay is going to work with Venkat Prabhu after 'Leo'. According to media reports, he is getting a huge amount for this film. The film is being made under the banner of AGS Entertainment. The makers of this have offered him a huge amount to sign the film.

According to reports, Vijay is charging Rs 200 crore for the film to be made under the banner of AGS Entertainment Production Company. However, this news has not been confirmed yet. Thalapathy Vijay is expected to work with Venkat Prabhu in his next film 'Thalapathy 68'. The director is known for films like 'Manadu', 'Mankatha', 'Manmadhai Leela'.

Thalapathy Vijay is currently shooting for his upcoming film 'Leo'. Trisha Krishnan is in the lead role with him in this gangster-thriller film. Sanjay Dutt is playing the role of villain in this film.

 


 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shraddha Kapoor gives glimpse of lavish dinner spread from NMACC gala, shares her look in exquisite Paithani saree
Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos
Mukesh Ambani's Antilia to UK's Buckingham Palace: Here are 5 most expensive houses in the world | In pics
Meet Divya Drishti-fame actress Nyrraa Banerji, who is being paid in lakhs per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr.: Sherlock Holmes, Chaplin, actor's 5 must-watch films apart from Avengers
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 708 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 28
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.