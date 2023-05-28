Meet India’s highest paid actor and it’s not Salman, Shah Rukh, Akshay, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Ram Charan or Big B

Meet India’s highest paid actor and it’s not Salman, Shah Rukh, Akshay, Prabhas

Bollywood is considered to be the most expensive film industry in India and the reason for this is the fees of the actors and the budget of their films. From Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar to Aamir Khan, the fees of these actors are so high that sometimes their fees is more than the entire budget of the film. These actors are now charging over Rs 100 crore per film but do you know that there is one actor who is reportedly charging more than the three Khans, Akshay Kumar and Prabhas and has now become the highest paid actor in India.

Thalapathy Vijay, the big name of Tamil cinema, has now become the highest paid actor in India. Vijay, 48, has been active in films for the last 27 years and has played the lead role in about 66 films. Vijay is lovingly called as 'Joe' by his friends and family.

Vijay is going to work with Venkat Prabhu after 'Leo'. According to media reports, he is getting a huge amount for this film. The film is being made under the banner of AGS Entertainment. The makers of this have offered him a huge amount to sign the film.

According to reports, Vijay is charging Rs 200 crore for the film to be made under the banner of AGS Entertainment Production Company. However, this news has not been confirmed yet. Thalapathy Vijay is expected to work with Venkat Prabhu in his next film 'Thalapathy 68'. The director is known for films like 'Manadu', 'Mankatha', 'Manmadhai Leela'.

Thalapathy Vijay is currently shooting for his upcoming film 'Leo'. Trisha Krishnan is in the lead role with him in this gangster-thriller film. Sanjay Dutt is playing the role of villain in this film.



