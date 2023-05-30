Dipika Kakar breaks silence on reports of her quitting acting after embracing motherhood, says ‘ho sakta hai…’

Dipika Kakar on reports of quitting acting after embracing motherhood

Deepika Kakar Ibrahim is set to embrace motherhood in July this year. The actress recently grabbed headlines when reports of her quitting acting surfaced online. The actress has now opened up on the matter and dismissed such reports.

In an interview with Times of India, Dipika Kakar revealed that she has no plans to quit acting and said, “I just came across this news of me quitting acting as a career. People misunderstood my comments from my previous interview that I've given up acting. So I would just like to clarify there is nothing like that. I have always craved to live a life of a housewife (mujhe humesha se housewife banana tha). Shoaib would go to the office and I would make breakfast for him and take care of the house. But that doesn't mean that I don't want to work ever again. (laughs).”

The actress added, “Ho sakta hai I won't work for the next four-five years or I might soon get offered something very good and I might accept it also. Aisa bhi ho sakta hai that I might feel that I want to give my first four-five years to my kid. All this I can only say when I welcome my baby.”

Dipika Kakar also shared that she wants to raise her child her presence and said, “I'm saying this because I'm an old school person and I feel when a baby is born he/she needs their mother (initial years mein Maa ka saath hona zaruri hai). This is how we have seen kids being raised around us. When we would study our moms to wake up early and sit with us. I want to live these moments with my child and enjoy it. That is the phase I want to go through and experience it. When you say that this is the best phase that I'm enjoying right now, you are absolutely right. This life has been my dream.”

Dipika Kakar is a popular television actress who is best known for her roles in television series like Sasural Simar Ka, Kahan Hum Kahan Tum, and more. The actress also participated in the television reality show Bigg Boss season 12 and won the title of Salman Khan’s show.

