TV actor Dipika Kakar diagnosed with gestational diabetes, why pregnant women are prone to this disease?

Dipika Kakar has been diagnosed with gestational diabetes, a type of diabetes that occurs generally to pregnant women.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 18, 2023, 08:17 PM IST

TV actor Dipika Kakar diagnosed with gestational diabetes, why pregnant women are prone to this disease?
Gestational diabetes| Photo: Instagram

Actor Dipika Kakar was recently diagnosed with gestational diabetes and spoke about it on social media. She is in the third trimester of her pregnancy. While she spoke about her journey, every pregnant woman should know about the chances of developing gestational diabetes. 

What is gestational diabetes?

Gestational diabetes is a type of diabetes that occurs when the body is unable to make enough insulin during pregnancy. Insulin is a hormone, made by the pancreas that lets blood sugar into the cells and uses it as energy. 

Gestational diabetes: Cause

researchers have not been able to pinpoint the root cause of pregnant women getting gestational diabetes. But, it is assumed that changing hormonal levels during pregnancy makes it difficult for the body to process blood sugar efficiently. Resulting in a rise in blood sugar. 

Gestational diabetes during pregnancy generally returns to its normal level after delivery but it increases the risk for the mother to get type 2 diabetes. Gestational diabetes can be controlled by eating healthy food, exercising, and even medications on a need basis. 

Gestational diabetes: Symptoms

Gestational diabetes generally does not cause any noticeable signs and symptoms. Increased thirst and frequent urination can point towards the occurrence of the disease. 

