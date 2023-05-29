Dipika Kakar says she wants to quit acting and 'live life as a housewife and mother', fans debate if it's 'regressive'

Dipika Kakar has said in a recent interview that she wants to quit acting after the birth of her child later this year.

Dipika Kakar, who is currently awaiting the birth of her first child with husband Shoaib Ibrahim, says she wants to quit acting after her child arrives and that she would rather live a simple life ‘as a housewife and a mother’. The decision, however, has divided her fans, some of whom have supported her, while others have called it ‘regressive’.

Earlier this year, Dipika and Shoaib had announced their pregnancy on social media. The actress, best known for her appearance on the hit show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and as the winner of Bigg Boss 12, is expected to be due later this year. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, she addressed pregnancy and the road ahead.

She said, “I am enjoying this phase of pregnancy and welcoming our first child. The excitement is on another level. I started working at a very young age and continued for about 10 – 15 years at a stretch. As my pregnancy journey began, I told Shoaib that I don’t want to work and want to quit acting. I want to live a life as a housewife and mother.”

However, as the news spread, many of her fans were disappointed. “Why is she leaving acting? She is so successful,” tweeted one. Another wrote, “I think this sends a wrong message that women can’t do both. It can be seen as regressive.” Yet, there were many who supported Dipika’s decision as well. One tweeted, “Good for her and stop criticising her. It’s her life.” Dipika has not appeared on the screen since Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum in 2020.

Earlier this year, many trolls had targeted Dipika after a public appearance, accusing her of ‘faking’ the pregnancy since she did not show a visible baby bump. In response, an angry Shoaib had told ETimes, “There are some people who feel Dipika is faking her pregnancy. They write stuff like 'kitne pillows badlogi, Accha har month Takiye ka size change kar rahe ho, Waah kya shaane ho (How many pillows will you change? You are such cunning people, you keep changing the pillow size each month).' We can’t do anything about them because their mindset is such. We don’t bother anymore. We are very happy as a family.”