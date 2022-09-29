Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

European porn stars halt work amid syphilis outbreak reports, demands for union

Several adult film actors have halted their work due to reports of syphilis outbreak in Europe.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 10:39 PM IST

European porn stars halt work amid syphilis outbreak reports, demands for union
Photo: Pixabay

Several adult film actors in the United Kingdom have stopped work amid reports of a syphilis outbreak in Europe. According to a report by the Independent, adult film actors are demanding that a union in the UK is established.

Syphilis is an easily curable sexually transmitted infection (STI) if treated timely with antibiotics but it can also trigger grave and even life-threatening issues if left untreated. 

PASS, a database of sexual health certificates for US adult actors, said that they have been informed of multiple positive syphilis tests among porn stars in Europe – warning of the “potential for many more exposures, including among US-based performers”. PASS reported on Xbiz.Net last week. 

Read: Hurricane Ian brings massive destruction in Florida; boats, structures floating around homes, 23 missing

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: Lesser known facts about the Samrat Prithviraj actor
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Meet Srushti Deshmukh and Nagarjun Gowda, the popular IAS couple that enjoys a massive fanbase
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 choice locking restarts today at 3 pm on mcc.nic.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.