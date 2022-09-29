European porn stars halt work amid syphilis outbreak reports, demands for union

Photo: Pixabay

Several adult film actors in the United Kingdom have stopped work amid reports of a syphilis outbreak in Europe. According to a report by the Independent, adult film actors are demanding that a union in the UK is established.

Syphilis is an easily curable sexually transmitted infection (STI) if treated timely with antibiotics but it can also trigger grave and even life-threatening issues if left untreated.

PASS, a database of sexual health certificates for US adult actors, said that they have been informed of multiple positive syphilis tests among porn stars in Europe – warning of the “potential for many more exposures, including among US-based performers”. PASS reported on Xbiz.Net last week.

