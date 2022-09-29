Hurricane Ian brings massive destruction in Florida; boats, structures floating around homes, 23 missing

Hurricane Ian has weakened to a Category 2 hurricane as it crosses the Florida peninsula, but forecasts warn that the enormous storm will probably dump massive amounts of rain on inland communities, leading to significant flooding.

Buildings and vehicles that have been affected have reportedly been discovered “just floating out into the ocean.”

On Wednesday in the late afternoon, Hurricane Ian, a powerful Category 4 hurricane, made landfall in Florida.

The island of Cayo Costa, which is close to Fort Myers and Cape Coral, had southwest coast winds with a maximum sustained speed of about 150 mph.

More than 1.5 million people had lost power by Wednesday night, and cities along Florida's west coast had imposed strict curfews.

Later on Wednesday, the hurricane was downgraded to a Category 3 storm with top sustained winds of about 115 mph.

Millions have been ordered to leave the Florida Peninsula because of "life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding in the Florida Peninsula," according to the National Hurricane Center.

A viral video on Twitter wherein a video of boats floating past houses are seen. Hurricane Ian has wreaked havoc and is still doing so.

BREAKING Hurricane Ian is causing massive destruction in Fort Myers, Florida. The surge is to the ceiling of the first story of homes, boats floating around homes



VIDEO: Shannon Orlandini pic.twitter.com/Y5iyp6jL3V September 28, 2022

23 people reported missing as the boat carrying them sinks:

According to CBS News, 23 people were reported missing on Wednesday after a boat carrying migrants sank off the coast of Florida. At the same time, a storm was bearing down on the US state.

According to Miami Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar on Twitter, "U.S. Border Patrol agents... responded to a migrant landing in Stock Island, Florida," adding that four Cuban migrants swam to shore after their boat sank due to bad weather.

The Coast Guard told CBS News that three persons were later saved in the ocean two miles south of Boca Chica.

Later, when the survivors were complaining of being exhausted and dehydrated, they were transferred to the neighbouring hospital. The hunt for the missing continues.

The violent storm that hit the US caused more than one million Florida residents to lose power, and numerous residences were ordered to be evacuated.

(With inputs from ANI)