Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani pre wedding expense was over Rs 1200 crore, wedding likely to cost Rs..

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant were spread over 3 days from March 1-3 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The entire Ambani clan was also present at the wedding including Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Anand Piramal, and Kokilaben Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant are all set to get married this year in July. The wedding will reportedly take place at the Ambani family's Stoke Park estate in London. The couple recently celebrated their pre-wedding festivities in March which was attended by global tech CEOs, Bollywood stars, pop icons, and politicians. The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant were spread over 3 days from March 1-3 in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The entire Ambani clan was also present at the wedding including Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Anand Piramal, and Kokilaben Ambani, among others.

The guests at the pre-wedding functions were entertained by pop icon Rihanna. She was reportedly paid more than $6 million (approx Rs 52 crore) for a two-hour set.

If reports are to be believed, the 3-day festivities of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash cost an estimated Rs 1260 crore. The catering contract alone cost Rs 200 crore.

Mukesh Ambani is one of the richest men in the world with a net worth of $116 billion (over Rs 9 lakh crore), as per Forbes. With the Ambani family spending over Rs 1200 crore for the pre-wedding festivities of their youngest son, it is estimated that Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani will leave no stone unturned when it comes to his wedding.

Reports state that the wedding to Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant will reportedly cost Rs 1200-1500 crore. The couple is all set to have their wedding in London and a sangeet/cocktail function in Abu Dhabi as well.

The flower arrangements at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding were done by Jeff Leatham who is known for his work with Kim Kardashian and the rest of her family. He is expected to take over the decor at the Ambani wedding as well.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged in January 2023 and are all set to tie the knot in July this year. It is touted to be one of the biggest, most luxurious, and extravagant weddings of this year.

