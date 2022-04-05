More sanctions on Russia, advanced weapons for Ukraine: US maps plan of action against Vladimir Putin

As the war between Russia and Ukraine has entered its second month in April, the United States is gearing up with an improved plan of action against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his country, in an effort to deescalate the situation between the two countries.

The next phase of response by the US features harsher sanctions on Russia, which are expected to further dent the economy of the country. The US is also planning to send advanced weapons to Ukraine so that they can better defend themselves against the Russian forces.

According to AFP reports, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters, “Russia is repositioning its forces to concentrate its offensive operations in eastern and parts of southern Ukraine.” He further said, “Russia has tried to subjugate the whole of Ukraine and it has failed. Now it will attempt to bring parts of the country under its rule.”

This comes as Russia has decided to pull back its troops from some of the key cities in Ukraine, including the capital city Kyiv, reportedly leaving behind a string of horrors and atrocities. A large number of bodies have been discovered in shallow graves and littering the streets in many areas, according to Ukrainian authorities.

US President Joe Biden has further called Vladimir Putin a “war criminal” and said that the killings that took place in Bucha are “war crimes”. Biden further told reporters that after the atrocities in Bucha, there should be a “war crimes trial”.

Sullivan further said that further sanctions on Russia can be expected in the coming week, and options related to the energy industry of the country are being explored. Further, the US is planning to increase the power and volume of the weapons being provided to Ukraine.

The US authorities said that the country is working with its allies to source several weapons for Ukraine in the midst of the war, including “longer-range anti-aircraft systems, artillery systems, and coastal defense systems", which will be able to attack from a larger distance.

Though the depth of the amount of weaponry being provided to Ukraine has not been revealed yet, it is likely that the country will get fighter jets and destructive missiles through its allies, which can further lead to it fighting back against the Russian forces.

