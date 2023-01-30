Urfi Javed slams Kangana Ranaut for 'comparing' herself with Shah Rukh Khan, accuses actress of playing 'religion card'

Urfi Javed-Kangana Ranaut

Urfi Javed has criticised Kangana Ranaut for comparing herself with Shah Rukh Khan. SRK's comeback actioner Pathaan is breaking records continuously, and the film has already become a global success. However, Kangana Ranaut took multiple jibes at the film and the public's reception of it.

Last week, Kangana interacted with the media and said that film like Pathaan should work. The next day, Kangana took her thoughts to Twitter, and wrote, "All those who are claiming Pathan is triumph of love over hate,I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success? Yes, it is India’s love and inclusiveness where eighty percent Hindus lives and yet a film called Pathan."

Ranaut replied to a few comments, and went on to compare Pathaan with her last flop Dhaakad, by tweeting, "Haan ji Dhaakad bahut badi historic flop rahi hai, iss baat se maine kab mana kiya? SRK ji ki dus saal mein yeh pehli film chali hai,hum bhi unse prerna lete hain, ummeed hai jaise Bharat ne unko mauka diya humko bhi milega, after all yeh Bharat Mahan hai udar hai,Jai Shri Ram (Yes, Dhakad was a historic flop, when did I deny this? This is SRK ji's first successful film in ten years, we also take inspiration from him, I hope we will also get a similar chance that India gave him. After all this India is great, it is generous, Jai Shri Ram)."

Urfi Javed, who is an admirer of SRK, took Kangana's tweet and criticised her saying, "What the (wide eyes emoji). Please don't compare yourself to SRK. At least he doesn't play religion card." In another story, Urfi attacked Kangana and stated that she is hinting to watch her movies, as she is not Muslim. Urfi shared a tweet of Kangana, and wrote, "Not able to like comprehend the purpose of this tweet, she is saying watch my movie, coz I am not Muslim. Wow."

Recently, Urfi was spotted outside in a restaurant. Media-friendly Urfi interacted with paps and shared her excitement for Pathaan. One of the photographers asked her to comment about the defeat of naysayers, that stood against the release of SRK-starrer. Urfi was captured saying, "Mere ko ban karo but Shah Rukh ko dekh lo (Ban me, but watch Shah Rukh's film)." Paparazzi asked her to send a message to Khan. At first, Urfi said, "Woh kahan dekhenge." When paps assured her that he will watch it, she proposed, "I love you Shah Rukh, mujhe doosri biwi bana lo (make me your second wife)." Pathaan released in cinemas on January 25.



