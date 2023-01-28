Urfi Javed asks Shah Rukh Khan 'mujhe doosri biwi bana lo,' advises boycott gang 'mujhe ban karo... '

SRK-Urfi Javed

Since Wednesday, every Shah Rukh Khan fan is in celebration mode. They are busy enjoying the comeback of the actor with the actioner Pathaan. Siddharth Anand's directorial is on a spree of breaking records. Among several fans, Urfi Javed got an opportunity to share her love for Khan.

Recently, Urfi was spotted outside in a restaurant. Media-friendly Urfi interacted with paps and shared her excitement for Pathaan. One of the photographers asked her to comment about the defeat of boycott gangs, that stood against the release of SRK-starrer. Urfi was captured saying, "Mere ko ban karo but Shah Rukh ko dekh lo (Ban me, but watch Shah Rukh's film)." Paparazzi asked her to send a message to Khan. At first, Urfi said, "Woh kahan dekhenge." When paps assured her that he will watch it, she proposed, "I love you Shah Rukh, mujhe doosri biwi bana lo (make me your second wife)."

Here's the video

As usual, Instagrammers had a field day after watching Urfi's confession to Khan. A user wrote, "Shahrukh be like: Pehli fursat m nikal (get away)." Another user added, "SRK tujhe apni kam wali bhi nhi banayega biwi to boht door ki bat h (SRK won't even appoint you as his househelp, stop dreaming about marrying him)." One of the netizens supported Urfi, "Guys that was a sarcastic comment. She did not mean it ..learn what sarcasm means first!"

Pathaan, which released in theatres on Wednesday, is Shah Rukh’s first film in a lead role in over four years. The film began with a record opening, breaking all marks set by previous Bollywood films. Having grossed over Rs 200 crore in two days, it has already broken the opening weekend records for Bollywood films with a day to spare. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film is likely to make Rs 34.50 crore net in India on Friday, which includes Rs 33 crore in Hindi alone. This will take its three-day net earnings in the domestic market to a whopping Rs 162 crore, an unheard of figure in Bollywood.