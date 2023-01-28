Pathaan box office day 3 prediction: Shah Rukh Khan film holds well despite drop, nears Rs 300 crore worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan

Pathaan is on course to continue its golden run at the box office on the third day of its release. After two continuous record-breaking days, Pathaan saw its first dip in collections on Friday but give the high collections over the first two days, it still managed to display a very strong hold. As per trade sources, the film has crossed Rs 160 crore in domestic net and is inching closer towards Rs 300 crore grosss globally.

Pathaan, which released in theatres on Wednesday, is Shah Rukh’s first film in a lead role in over four years. The film began with a record opening, breaking all marks set by previous Bollywood films. Having grossed over Rs 200 crore in two days, it has already broken the opening weekend records for Bollywood films with a day to spare.

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film is likely to make Rs 34.50 crore net in India on Friday, which includes Rs 33 crore in Hindi alone. This will take its three-day net earnings in the domestic market to a whopping Rs 162 crore, an unheard of figure in Bollywood. In addition, Box Office India tweeted that the film has crossed Rs 300 crore worldwide. Other trade experts disagree saying that it has reached close to that figure and will cross it sometime on Saturday. Regardless, it is still the biggest three-day opening by a Hindi film by a large margin. The previous record belongs to Sultan, which made Rs 210 crore in its first three days in 2016.

The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. Pathaan, which is part of the YRF Spy Universe, also features a cameo from Salman Khan, who reprises his role from the Tiger films.