Tejasswi Prakash gets stunned by seeing paps in Goa a day before her birthday, asks 'tum log yaha?'

Tejasswi Prakash will celebrate her 29th birthday on Friday, and the paparazzi arrived in Goa to capture the actress' birthday celebration. The Naagin 6 actress has decided to celebrate her birthday outside the hush-hush of Mumbai with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. However, the actress is quite a favourite celeb of the paparazzi, and that's why the paps have flown down to capture her.

In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, Karan Kundrra is quite amazed at paps dedication to the actress, and he asked how did the media found out about Tejasswi's hotel. Then, Tejasswi stepped out of the hotel, and she was stunned by seeing the photographers. Tejasswi's first reaction towards paps was, "What!" Astonished Tejasswi continued, "Tum log Goa mein kya kar rahe ho...pagal ho gaye ho kya?" The photographer replied, "Aapke birthday ke liye aaye hai," and Tejasswi got happy with the gesture.

Previously, as per the report of the Hindustan Times, the Naagin 6 actress is considered for Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2. The report further stated that Prakash has auditioned for the role and the makers are impressed with the Bigg Boss 15 winner.

The 2019 laugh riot was directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and was produced by Ekta Kapoor. Tejasswi and Ekta go a long way, and according to the report, she was also considered for the latter's new season of Ragini MMS Returns. However, the actress isn't keen on doing horex show, as it doesn't suit her sensibility. But Prakash is keen on landing a role in the film. The publication quoted a source that says, "Tejasswi was offered the next instalment of Ekta Kapoor’s Ragini MMS, however, she wasn’t keen on doing that, given its contentious genre. She is currently in talks for Dream Girl 2. She has auditioned for it, and the makers are yet to put a pin to it. However, she is most likely to bag the project." The source further added that if Prakash clears the audition, then she will romance Ayushmann Khurrana. As far as Dream Girl 2 is concerned, the film is expected to go on floors in August.