Charu Asopa struggles to find house in Mumbai, says 'single mother' bothers 'conservative' people

Charu Asopa-Ziana

Television actress Charu Asopa is currently searching for a new house in Mumbai, and she's finding it difficult to get a decent place to live. The actress has got separated from actor Rajeev Sen, and she's living with her daughter, Ziana. Recently, the actress opened up about how finding a house for a single parent is more difficult.

Charu keeps sharing updates from her life on her vlog, and recently, she talked about the house-hunting in Mumbai. Currently, Charu is living in a 1BHK room, and she wants to move into a 2BHK house. While talking to a news portal, Charu added that it is difficult to find a house in Mumbai, Charu added, "From finding a house to shifting, it’s not easy in Mumbai. I have been looking for houses and it’s so hot. Every day I had been going out and look for a house. It was very hectic."

Charu further added that as Ziana is growing up, she's looking for a new place, particularly a 2BHK flat where she can dedicate a room to Ziana. Sharing her struggle to find a home in Mumbai, Charu revealed that being a single mother, she's finding it tougher to find a decent home, "There are two things. First, you are an actor then you are a single mother. That’s also a problem. If actors don’t find a house in Mumbai, where else will they get it? I liked one flat, but they were very conservative. They learnt that I am a single mother and would be living alone with my daughter. I got to know it was bothering them."

Last year in December, While speaking to the Times of India, Charu said that they are going to regret whatever they said about each other. She stated, “Yes, things between Rajeev and me are cordial now. We both want our relationship to be cordial now because Ziana is growing up fast and she’s slowly understanding things. I don’t want anything negative to happen now." Rajeev and Charu got married in 2019, and they got separated in 2022.