Charu Asopa says 'things between Rajeev Sen and me are cordial now'

Television actress Charu Asopa, who has been making headlines for her relationship with her husband Rajeev Sen, now says that the couple now wants to have a cordial relationship in her recent interview.

While speaking to Times of India, the actress said that we are going to regret whatever they said about each other. She stated, “Yes, things between Rajeev and me are cordial now. We both want our relationship to be cordial now because Ziana is growing up fast and she’s slowly understanding things. I don’t want anything negative to happen now.”

She further added, “Already a lot has been spoken and done from both sides and she will grow up and see a lot of things. I think Rajeev and I both are going to regret the things we have said but whatever has happened is done now and it is in the past and now it is time for us to move on aur thoda sambhal jaaye (for things to stabilize)."

Last month, Rajeev said, "I am in touch with her, and on my part, I try to be nice to her. I send nice WhatsApp messages and make her feel I am there even though we are not physically with each other. Making sure that Zianna is good. And, then let her do whatever she wants to do."

Rajeev was tired of accusations, and had asked his fans to 'live and let live.' "Let her do whatever she wants to do. And this is the path she wanted, I keep encouraging her to be positive. Keep giving love to her guys and if she needs sympathy bhar bhar Kar sympathy do. Let her feel that she is winning, she is happy and let her feel that the world is for her." Rajeev further added that his priority is Ziana's health, "For me, it is really important that she remains stable because if she stays positive then automatically Zianna is happy. Once I go to Mumbai I will definitely spend time with my daughter, a lot of you all must be looking forward to that, and so am I."

