Television

Abhishek Malhan calls Sidharth Shukla, Gautam Gulati his favourite Bigg Boss winners, latter replies: 'Kill it with...'

Abhishek Malhan revealed Sidharth Shukla and Gautam Gulati as his favourite Bigg Boss winners, and his revelation attracted Bigg Boss 8 winner, Gautam Gulati.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 10:30 PM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 updates: One of the most popular contestants of the show, Abhishek Malhan opened up about his favourite winners from previous seasons. Before the Weekend Ka Vaar, Abhishek had a chat with Jiya Shankar, recalling previous Bigg Boss seasons. Abhishek called Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati, and Season 13 winner, late Sidharth Shukla as his favourite winners. 

Abhishek further added that Sidharth, Gautam, and Asim Riaz were the strongest personalities who made the Bigg Boss show interesting. He further said that after winning the show, he will probably be seen in Bigg Boss 17. Fukra Insaan also suggested that he wishes to participate in a season where all winners from previous seasons will be housemates. This part of the clip went viral on the internet, and it also attracted Gautam's attention. The Bigg Boss 8 winner re-shared the video with a message for him, "Love you too man All the best kill it with kindness." 

Bigg Boss OTT 2 will have its grand finale on August 14. 


 

