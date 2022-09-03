Rajeev Sen shares adorable photos with Charu Asopa, daughter Ziana after calling off divorce

Rajeev Sen shared a number of photos with Charu Asopa and his daughter Ziana. They can be seen posing in front of lord Ganesha's idol in the photos.
Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and His wife Charu Asopa have decided to give their marriage one more chance. On September 1, the a=couple took to Instagram and shared that they will be together for their daughter Ziana.
1. Happy Family
2. Rajeev hanging out with Charu
3. Marriages made in heaven
While informing the fans about their decision, Rajeev and Charu wrote, "Marriages are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we wont deny that..Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good, We both are blessed with a beautiful daughter ziana & we wish to give her the very best as parents. Her upbringing & happiness is our number one priority.. We want to thank all our fans for always supporting us as a couple & never giving up on us .. Thank you everyone for blessing Ziana with so much love."
4. Rajeev posing with daughter
Charu and Rajeev together have a daughter Ziana. She is the reason why the couple want to give their marriage one more chance.
5. Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi together
6. Divorce
Last, Charu had even revealed that she has filed for divorce with Sushmita Sen's brother. But now fans are happy after knowing that they have called off their divorce.