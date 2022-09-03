Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Rajeev Sen shares adorable photos with Charu Asopa, daughter Ziana after calling off divorce

Rajeev Sen shared a number of photos with Charu Asopa and his daughter Ziana. They can be seen posing in front of lord Ganesha's idol in the photos.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 03, 2022, 01:02 PM IST

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and His wife Charu Asopa have decided to give their marriage one more chance. On September 1, the a=couple took to Instagram and shared that they will be together for their daughter Ziana.

Rajeev shared a number of photos with Charu and Ziana. In the pictures, they can be seen posing in front of lord Ganesha's idol. Take a look:

1. Happy Family

Happy Family
1/6

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa took to Instagram and informed their fans that they have decided to give one more chance to their relationship.

2. Rajeev hanging out with Charu

Rajeev hanging out with Charu
2/6

On the same day, Rajeev shared a series of photos in which he can be seen spending quality time with his family. They can be seen hanging out together in the photo.

3. Marriages made in heaven

Marriages made in heaven
3/6

While informing the fans about their decision, Rajeev and Charu wrote, "Marriages are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we wont deny that..Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good, We both are blessed with a beautiful daughter ziana & we wish to give her the very best as parents. Her upbringing & happiness is our number one priority.. We want to thank all our fans for always supporting us as a couple & never giving up on us .. Thank you everyone for blessing Ziana with so much love."

4. Rajeev posing with daughter

Rajeev posing with daughter
4/6

Charu and Rajeev together have a daughter Ziana. She is the reason why the couple want to give their marriage one more chance. 

5. Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi together

Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi together
5/6

 In the photo, the couple can be seen posing with their cute little daughter Ziana, in front of Lord Ganesha's idol.

6. Divorce

Divorce
6/6

Last, Charu had even revealed that she has filed for divorce with Sushmita Sen's brother. But now fans are happy after knowing that they have called off their divorce. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 441 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.