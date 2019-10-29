WWE Crown Jewel 2019:â€‰ Live streaming, preview, time in IST and where to watch on TV in India

Preparations for the latest edition of Crown Jewel is well and truly underway with Riyadh set to host the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) event on October 31 in Saudi Arabia.

WWE recently penned a 10-year deal with the Saudi Arabia government just over a year ago and thus as part of the agreement is eligible to host the grand event.

This year's WWE Crown Jewel 2019 clash will be absolutely different in comparison to the earlier editions, with heavyweight boxing star Tyson Fury and former UFC superstar Cain Velasquez all being part of it.

Tyson Fury is set to take on the ‘monster among men’ Brawn Strowman, Cain Velasquez will be locking horns with Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship title.

In other star-studded matches, Seth Rollins' WWE Universal Championship title will on the line when he takes on ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt in a falls count anywhere match.

Here’s the complete schedule for WWE Crown Jewel 2019 -

Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez for the WWE Championship

Seth Rollins vs “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (This match can’t be stopped for any reason) for the WWE Universal Championship.

Braun Strowman vs Tyson Fury

Team Hogan vs Team Flair (5 vs 5 Tag Team Match)

Mansoor vs Cesaro

The Tag Team Turmoil match will feature The New Day, The Viking Raiders, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, The Revival, The O.C., Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode and The B-Team.

20-Man Battle Royal (Winner Faces AJ Styles for the United States Championship)

The event will be broadcasted live on the WWE Network at 10:30 PM IST with pre-show kick-off scheduled at 09:30 PM IST.