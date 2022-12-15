Karim Benzema set to return for the FIFA World Cup final against Argentina: Reports

Karim Benzema

The defending champions France will play Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup's final game, which will take place on Sunday, December 18, at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. The Les Blues defeated Morocco by a score of two goals to nil on Wednesday night (Thursday IST), becoming the sixth nation in history to advance to back-to-back World Cup finals.

There are a tonne of superstar players in both France and Argentina's lineups who want to give it their all to win the World Cup, making the championship game of football's biggest tournament a thrilling match. Karim Benzema, a prominent striker for France, is said to have recovered from the injury that kept him out of the mega event at the start of the tournament, giving the team a significant boost ahead of the final.

The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner might surprise everyone by joining the France team for their final match against Argentina, according to a report.

The 34-year-old, who took a flight back to Madrid when the tournament started to start working on his rehabilitation, is now fully fit and might be included in the matchday squad as France has not yet revealed any replacements for him.

Karim Benzema is AVAILABLE for selection against Argentina in the World Cup Final.



The star striker has been practising without any fitness difficulties since last week, according to a report published in the Spanish daily Marca on Thursday. He might take a flight back to Qatar to join the French team for the FIFA World Cup final.

Benzema was the top scorer for Les Bleus in the 2014 World Cup and has 37 goals in 97 appearances for France.

It will be France's fourth summit match in the last seven FIFA World Cups, and they seek to win back-to-back titles on Sunday, making them just the third side in history and the first in 60 years to accomplish this feat.

