FIFA World Cup 2022: France beat Morocco 2-0 to set up World Cup final against Messi's Argentina

Defending champions France overcame the Moroccan wall in a fiercely-fought semi-final as Theo Hernandez and super sub Randal Kolo Muani's goals helped them overcome the Atlas Lions 2-0 in the second semi-final.

Walid Regragui's men gave it their all at the Al Bayt Stadium, displaying every bit of energy and emotion that had driven them to a historic semi-final, but it was not enough as they lacked finishing firepower against the champions, who were decisive in crunch moments.

With the semi-final victory, France became the first defending champions since Brazil in 2002 to reach the FIFA World Cup final. The Moroccan fairytale, on the other hand, came to an end as Regragui's men, who dominated headlines in Qatar, fell short of being the first African team to reach the final of the top showpiece tournament.

The men's football squad led by Didier Deschamps will try to make history by becoming the first team to defend the World Cup crown since Brazil 60 years ago. When it mattered most, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann stepped up in the big semi-final, challenging the Moroccan wall that had held firm against teams like Spain and Portugal en route to the semi-final.

It was not as straightforward as the scoreline suggests for France as the defending champions were made to sweat despite taking the early lead through left-back Theo Hernandez's strike from the near post on the left.

The decibel levels at the Al Bayt Stadium soared when Amrabat came up with a blistering run down the middle, covering half the pitch without being able to convert it.

It appeared as though the two-time winners would run amok until France took the lead in the fifth minute. Deschamps and his team were fortunate to enter halftime with a 1-0 lead after Morocco demonstrated steely nerves and responded with a move that alarmed them.

The first shot on goal for Morocco was made by Hakim Ziyech, but El Yamiq's bicycle kick inside the box towards the end of the first half was the closest the African team got to tying the score. It brushed Hugo Lloris' fingers before striking the outside of the post.

Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud both had chances to make it 2-0 in the 34th minute, but Griezmann's attempt was blocked and Giroud's spectacular smash rattled the frame.

France will meet Lionel Messi's Argentina in what promises to be a blockbuster final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18.

