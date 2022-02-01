Valentine's Week 2022: From Propose Day to Promise Day, here's the guide to love calendar

Valentine’s Week is the time of year that is meant to shower our loved ones with lots of affection, love, and gifts. People take days off to spend quality time with their near and dear ones. The week is just around the corner, therefore, everyone is excited to celebrate the love fest with their close ones.

Every year, Valentine’s Day is celebrated on 14th February. However, the celebration of love begins a week earlier. It starts from February 7, leading up to Valentine's Day on February 14. These days have a special significance attached to them. So, if you also keep on forgetting which day is celebrated on what date, worry not! We've got you covered.

Here's the full schedule of Valentine's Week:

February 7- Rose Day

The first day of Valentine's Week is celebrated as Rose Day. On this day, people give roses to their loved ones as a symbol of their affection. While red roses traditionally symbolise romance, yellow roses are given to close friends. If you're more than 'just friends' and less than a lover, you can present a pink rose to your special friend. This is a good day to patch up old enmity as well.

February 8- Propose Day

After expressing your love to your crush on Rose Day, Propose Day gives you the opportunity to tell them the same. The second day of Valentine's Week is known as the day when people express their feelings of love to their crush or loved one.

February 9- Chocolate Day

The third day of the week is known as Chocolate Day and it gives a reason to all of us to keep all our worries aside and indulge in those yummy chocolates. On this day, you can let your loved ones know how much they mean to you by showering them with a collection of assorted chocolates.

February 10- Teddy Day

The most adorable day of Valentine's Week is the fourth day, known as Teddy Day. Show some love to those who mean the world to you by gifting them a cuddly teddy bear.

February 11- Promise Day

The most meaningful and significant day of Valentine's Week is Promise Day which falls on the fifth day of the week. This day is meant for you to make promises to your loved ones for a lasting relationship and also convince them that you'll keep your promises in the best way ever. Forget 'promises are meant to be broken.' Begin a new trend with 'promises are meant to be kept'.

February 12- Hug Day

The sixth day of the week is known as Hug Day. Sometimes, the best way to express the emotions that words can't is simply by giving a warm hug to your near and dear ones. A hug can heal the biggest of wounds and instantly cheer up others.

February 13- Kiss Day

Just a day before Valentine's Day falls Kiss Day. As it is that the entire week is all about love and affection and what better way to show it than by giving a kiss to your loved ones? Seal your bond of love with a kiss!

February 14- Valentine’s Day

It's finally the day of love! Valentine's Day is celebrated across the globe on February 14 in memory of a 3rd century Roman saint, Saint Valentine. Make this day special for your beloved.