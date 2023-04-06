Search icon
IPL 2023: KKR vs RCB at Eden Garden today, predicted playing XI, pitch report, previous meeting, head-to-head

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 01:48 PM IST

KKR vs RCB

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are all set to play at Eden Gardens in Kolkata today. This will be RCB and KKR's second match in IPL 2023. KKR had a troubled start to their IPL 2023 campaign, while RCB is coming back from a big win against Mumbai Indians. 

KKR vs RCB Previous Meeting 

RCB and KKR last met on March 30, 2022, where RCB defeated KKR by three wickets in a low-scoring game in Navi Mumbai.

KKR vs RCB Head-to-Head 

At Eden Gardens, KKR's home ground, the home team leads the head-to-head record against RCB. They have won 6 out of the 10 matches. Overall, in their 31 encounters, KKR leads RCB 17-14.

KKR vs RCB Pitch Report 

Eden Gardens is a good pitch for both the fast bowlers and spinners. One can expect early swing as it would be humid before dew comes in the later stage of the match. The chasing side is mostly benefitted at the venue. 

KKR vs RCB predicted playing XI 

RCB 

Faf du Plessis (ca), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, David Willey, Karn Sharma.

KKR 

Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Anukul Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee.

