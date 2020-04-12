Number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra mounts to 1,895; 113 cases reported in Mumbai, 15 of them in Dharavi

With the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak spreading like wildfire across India, Maharashtra has emerged as the virus hotspot, with the maximum number of cases being reported in the country from this state. On Sunday, the Maharashtra Health Department informed that 134 new positive cases of coronavirus infection were reported on this day, taking the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state to 1,895.

Most of these new cases are from Mumbai, India's financial capital which has emerged as the epicenter of coronavirus spread in the country. The cases which were reported today are as follows -- Mumbai (113 cases), Raigad, Amravati, Bhiwandi, and Pimpri-Chinchwad (one case each), Pune (four cases), Mira Bhayandar (seven cases) and Navi Mumbai, Thane and Vasai Virar (two cases each).

Sunday marks Day 19 of the 21-day lockdown in India announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It also marks Easter Sunday. Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ following his crucifixion on Good Friday. It also marks the culmination of Lent, a 40-day period of fasting and penance.

However, churches in Maharashtra's Mumbai remain closed on this day as the mass gatherings have been suspended across the country in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Basilica Of Our Lady of The Mount' in Bandra took a seat back from the Easter celebration due to the virus. St Michael's Church in Mahim area of Mumbai also locked their doors against the threat of coronavirus. There has never been an Easter like this as the churches, pews wore an empty look, news agency ANI reported.

The biggest challenge in Mumbai is containing the spread of coronavirus in Dharavi, considered one of the largest slums in the world. 15 new COVID-19 cases were reported from the Dharavi area today, raising the total number of coronavirus cases in the locality to 43, the Maharashtra Health Department confirmed.

Mumbai Police on Sunday barricaded the Dharavi area in the city amid rising coronavirus cases from the locality. Police personnel were also deployed in the area to keep a watch on the movement of people.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country, followed by Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

The central government is also setting up dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, in order to provide proper treatment and stop the spread of infection. So far, 586 dedicated COVID hospitals have been set up, with a capacity of more than one lakh isolation beds and around 11,500 ICU beds.

The Centre is ensuring the supply of PPE, N95 masks, testing kits and ventilators in coordination with the states, according to the Joint Secretary of the Health Ministry, Luv Agarwal.

The 21-days nationwide lockdown, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, is due to end on April 14. Most states are in the favour extending the lockdown and the same was conveyed to the Prime Minister in a video conference by chief ministers on Saturday. Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, and Telangana have extended the coronavirus lockdown till April 30 while others may soon follow suit.