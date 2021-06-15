Lockdown till December? This is what experts have suggested

With India’s COVID-19 toll steadily decreasing and many states starting to ease restrictions, experts are increasingly wary of a possible third wave. In fact, they have suggested that state lockdowns should have been kept in place till the end of the year.

On June 15, India’s capital Delhi reported 255 new cases whereas the economic capital Mumbai registered 529 new cases. While both metropolitans, which remained COVID-19 hotpots for more than a month, are now gradually returning to normality, the danger has not yet passed.

Experts are repeatedly advising people to strictly adhere to COVID-19 restrictions and keep practicing social distancing. But on the ground, people have been flouting restrictions and crowding in public places as states eased restrictions.

Speaking to a leading media house, COVID task force member Dr Om Srivastava has stated that the current trend suggests that Mumbai and Maharashtra are still not completely free from the danger of the virus exploding again. Dr Srivastava feels there’s a possibility of a new surge waiting around the corner.

The COVID-19 expert notes that the risk period may last from June 2021 to December 2021. It could even stretch till June 2022, based on several factors. Dr Srivastava said that COVID restrictions should stay in part, until states are sure there’s no more danger.

In Delhi, people overflowed in markets, shopping malls, and metro stations. One popular mall in Delhi saw a footfall of more than 19,000 people as soon as it reopened for commercial activity.

Despite Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal initiating the unlock process, the government is wary of a fresh resurgence of infection. The government has said it will enforce strict measures and curbs if the caseload rises.

On Tuesday, India recorded 60,471 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise after two and a half months. The total COVID-19 case tally stands at 2,95,70,881. The declining daily positivity rate stood at 3.45 percent. With 2,726 fresh deaths, India’s COVID-19 death toll has now climbed to 3,77,031. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 95.64 percent.